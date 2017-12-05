New Zealand vs West Indies: Jason Holder suspended for one Test

Jason Holder failed to impress at Wellington in the first Test against New Zealand. (Instagram/James Holder) Jason Holder failed to impress at Wellington in the first Test against New Zealand. (Instagram/James Holder)

If losing the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington was not enough, West Indies have another problem at hand. Skipper Jason Holder will miss out on the second Test in Hamilton on December 9. According to a press release by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the all-rounder was handed a one-Test suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate during New Zealand’s innings.

The release further added that Holder will also be fined 60 percent of the match fee after found the Windies were found to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Apart from the right-handed batsmen, other members of the team were also fined 30 percent of the match fees for maintaining slow rate.

The guidelines on slow over rate under Article 2.5.1 and Appendix 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, state that players are fined 10 percent of the match fees for every over their side fail to bowl in the allotted time frame, while the captain of the team is fined double the amount.

It is the second time Holder has been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence this year. He was also found guilty during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April 2017.

After a horrible display with the bat, West Indies lost the first Test by an innings and 67 runs. Holder proved to be particularly ineffective at Wellington with him scoring mere 7 runs in both the innings and claiming only one wicket for himself.

