New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20 Live score and updates: Final chance of redemption for Windies

New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live: West Indies have not won a single match in the tour.

It has been a forgettable tour to New Zealand for West Indies so far. The side lost both the Test matches against a Kiwis side that dominated with both bat and ball in the longest format. Coming into limited-overs series, Windies performance barely saw an improvement and they went on to lose the ODI series by 3-0. The two-time T20I World cup winners looked a promising competitor to the Kiwis in the shortest format and hoped they could register a victory in 3-match T20I series. But New Zealand bowling attack once again slumped Windies to a heavy defeat by 47 runs in the first T20I. The second match in the series barely got off to a start before heavy rain took the players off the field and the match was abandoned a few hours later. With Kiwis leading by 1-0, Windies cannot hope to win the series but can still seek redemption by winning the third T20I at Mount Maunganui and level the series.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live:

