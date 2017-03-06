West Indies vs England second ODI: Joe Root, Chris Woakes help England seal series win

Chris Woakes and Joe Root’s 102-run partnership saved the match for England after a middle order collapse. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes and Joe Root’s 102-run partnership saved the match for England after a middle order collapse. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root and Chris Woakes’ 102-run-partnership for the seventh wicket gave England a four-wicket win against West Indies in the second of the three match ODI series. With this win, England have taken a 2-0 lead and have thus confirmed victory in the series.

Chasing 226, England started their innings on a precarious note as they lost the wicket in the second ball of the first over bowled by Shannon Gabriel. Sam Billings was the man who had to walk in what was a crucial innings for him. But Joe Root then stood strong with Jason Roy as the latter took the attack to the opposition. The two struck up an 86-run partnership for the second wicket that pretty much took the game away from West Indies.

England looked comfortable until the wicket of Jason Roy. Skipper Eoin Morgan came next but did not last long and England’s third wicket fell for 108. This was followed by the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali in quick succession and England found themselves in a spot of bother at 124/6, still 102 runs adrift of the target. Spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse were the ones who effected the collapse. Chris Woakes, though held his own and he started smashing the ball around with Root holding guard at the other end. Woakes got to his second ODI 50 and brought the scores level emphatically by hitting a six. Joe Root then took the winning run and ended the match at 90.

West Indies were comfortable throughout their innings. They struggled to put up with Steve Finn and Liam Plunkett. The latter took three wickets while Finn got to 100 ODI scalps with two. The only prominent partnership was between Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Mohammed, who put on 72 runs for the seventh wicket. West Indies’ are already inelligible to play for the Champions Trophy later in the year. This series loss puts their bid for automatic qualification to the 2019 World Cup in jeopardy.

