West Indies vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Batsmen, Kesrick Williams help hosts take unassailable lead

West Indies won the second T20I against Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method). (Source: Twitter) West Indies won the second T20I against Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method). (Source: Twitter)

In a rain-curtailed second T20I between West Indies and Afghanistan at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, Carlos Brathwaite’s men thumped the visitors by 29 runs (D/L Method) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first at St.Kitts and the Caribbean openers began the proceedings well for the hosts. Chadwick Walton and Evin Lewis put on 42 for the first wicket before Walton was undone by Mohammad Nabi for 29 in the fifth over just after he had a collision with Shenwari. But the fall of wicket didn’t really affect the scoring rate.

Lewis and Marlon Samuels stitched together a partnership of 32 for the second wicket before Lewis was removed by Karim Janat. The game was later put to a halt due to rain and was eventually reduced to 15 overs a side. Before the reduction, West Indies had already played 10 overs.

Samuels and Lendl Simmons then began the proceedings after the rain. Samuels was eventually sent back in the hut by Gulbadin Naib for 22 while Simmons remained unbeaten at 17. West Indies ended the allotted 15 overs at 112/3.

In reply, Afghanistan never looked comfortable against the West Indies bowling unit. The visitors lost Naib at a team score of 15 while were later reduced to 41/6.

Only three batsmen were able to get into double-figures mark while Karim Janat top scored with 20. For West Indies, Kesrick Williams who bagged three wickets and his wickets included the dismissals of Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari and Janat while he was involved in the run-out of Nabi.

Carlos Brathwaite also picked two during the course. Asghar Stanikzai’s men were bundled out for 93 in the 14th over to hand West Indies a win by 29 runs (D/L method). Kesrick Williams was judged as the man of the match for his performance.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd