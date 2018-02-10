  • Associate Sponsor
West Indies to tour Pakistan for three T20s next month

West Indies will tour Pakistan for three T20 Internationals in March and April this year, the PCB has confirmed during the ICC meetings in Dubai.

West Indies vs Pakistan, West Indies tour of Pakistan, West Indies tour of Pakistan 2018, WI vs Pak T20s, sports news, cricket, Indian Express The matches will be played on 29th and 31st of March and 1st April.
A senior official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told PTI that the series was finalised after meetings between PCB chairman Najam Sethi and his West Indian counterpart Dave Cameroon on the sideline’s of the ICC board meetings in Dubai.

“The matches will be played on 29th and 31st of March and 1st April. Venues will be decided later but initial plan is to hold them in Lahore,” he said.

He said in return Pakistan has agreed to take part in a tri-series in Florida and Houston in August involving the West Indies and Bangladesh.

“It is an arrangement for this year and we will see how things pan out later on,” he said.

Initially, Sethi had announced a five-year agreement between the two boards with West Indies supposed to tour Pakistan every year for three T20 games and in return Pakistan taking part in events in North America.

But the arrangement was later withdrawn without any explanation. “Sethi met with Cameroon in Dubai and the matter was finalised,” another official said.

