West Indies to host first day-night Test at the Kensington Oval

West Indies are set to host their first day-night Test at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados where they play Sri Lanka on June 23. The occasion will also mark the first time that Sri Lanka play a Test match at the Kensington Oval.

The day-night Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be the third in the series, which start on June 6 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. According to the original schedule announced by Cricket West Indies last year in December, it was the second Test that was scheduled to be held at Kensington Oval and the third was planned at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia. However, a release from Sri Lanka Cricket Board suggested that the venues have been swapped for the second and the third Test.

The last time Sri Lanka visited West Indies for a Test tour was ten years back which ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a memorable trip for the visitors, who recorded their first win in the Carribean.

The first day-night Test between Australia and New Zealand in November 2015 has been followed by eight more. West Indies have had an unsuccessful record in the two day-night matches they participated in while Sri Lanka recorded a win when they beat Pakistan on their day-night Test debut.

