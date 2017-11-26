Top Stories

West Indies take huge lead in 4-day tour match

After declaring at their overnight score of 451-9, the West Indies dismissed New Zealand for 237 in the first innings.

By: AP | Christchurch | Published: November 26, 2017 1:17 pm
West Indies vs New Zealand A, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Roston Chase Left-arm fast bowler Raymon Reifer took 2-27 and off-spinner Roston Chase scalped 2 for 7. (Source: Twitter)
The West Indies took control of their four-day tour match against New Zealand A on the second day Sunday as they continue a solid build-up to the first Test against New Zealand.

After declaring at their overnight score of 451-9, the West Indies dismissed the home side, led by New Zealand Test openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham, for 237. At stumps, the tourists were 53-2 in their second innings, an overall lead of 267.

The West Indies bowlers all had good workouts, though none bowled more than 10 overs. Left-arm fast bowler Raymon Reifer took 2-27 and off-spinner Roston Chase scalped 2 for 7.

Latham made 24 and Raval 1 while discarded test all-rounder Todd Astle top-scored with 68 for the hosts. Kraig Braithwaite was not out at stumps for the West Indies on 33.

