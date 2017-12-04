West Indies’ Sunil Ambris continues unique Test debut against New Zealand

Sunil Ambris continues unique Test debut. (Source: CricketWestIndies Twitter) Sunil Ambris continues unique Test debut. (Source: CricketWestIndies Twitter)

Sunil Ambris continued his unique Test debut in Wellington as he hit a six in his first scoring Test career shot three days after making an unwanted record when he got out by a hit-wicket on a duck.

Day 4 of the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies was a much happier story for the 24-year-old who became just the sixth Test player in history to hit a six in their first scoring shot. The last cricketer to achieve the feat was Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva in 2016 against Australia.

After failing to open his account in two deliveries from Trent Boult, he sent the ball straioght over the fine leg fence

before being dismissed for 18, as West Indies went down in the first Test by an innings-and-67-run.

On the first day, Ambris’ nerves got the better of him as he got out via hit-wicket on the first delivery. The right-hand batsman successfully faced Wagner’s delivery and drove it towards the fine leg. But as he played the shot, he went a little too further behind his crease and nudged the bails with his leg, adjudging him out via hit wicket.

That made him the first cricketer to score a golden duck via a hit-wicket on his Test debut. He also became the first Test cricketer to get out by a hit-wicket on a duck in over 14 years. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was the last player to get out on a duck in this manner in 2003 against India.

