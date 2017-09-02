West Indies retain Chris Gayle for lone T20I against England; recall Ashley Nurse

Chris Gayle will be opening West Indies batting line-up in the only T20I against England. (Source: File) Chris Gayle will be opening West Indies batting line-up in the only T20I against England. (Source: File)

Chris Gayle will be returning for West Indies when they take on England in the lone T20I that follows the ongoing Test series. Gayle played his first T20I for West Indies in over a year when they beat India in July. In addition to this, Ashley Nurse has been given a first T20I recall in two years. Nurse has become an integral part of the West Indies ODI setup but is yet to claim a single wicket in the shortest format of the game. Apart from this, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels would be playing in the match. Carlos Brathwaite will lead the side.

West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Brown said that the team has a “good mix of experience and youth that should adapt to English conditions quickly.” “Coming off the series win against India in the Caribbean in July our expectations is to see the team play a highly competitive game and bring that T20 Caribbean atmosphere to England,” Browne said.

West Indies put up a poor show in the first Test against England that was played at Edgbaston and lost by an innings and 209 runs. They seemed to be going down a similar path in the second Test too at Headingley. But Shai Hope and Kragg Brathwaite put up a 144-run partnership that first got West Indies out of the ditch and then put them in a commanding position. While Brathwaite missed out on his century, Hope soldiered on with Jermaine Blackwood and let West Indies to an incredible win. The final Test that will be played at Lord’s will hence be the one that decides the series.

West Indies Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams

