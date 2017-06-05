West Indies name Roston Chase in ODI squad for Afghanistan series

Roston Chase has been included in West Indies ODI squad. (Source: Twitter) Roston Chase has been included in West Indies ODI squad. (Source: Twitter)

The West Indies cricket team have included all-rounder Roston Chase in their ODI squad that will face Afghanistan from June 9. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan at home.

Roston Chase has donned the West Indies jersey in the longest format when he made his Test debut against India in 2016. He has played 10 Test matches. He has so far scored 728 runs and has picked up 17 wickets.

“He was considered before for ODI selection, primarily because of his all-round ability,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said.

“With his prolific run scoring in the last Test series and his continued steady all-round performances in the PCL we now feel it’s time to introduce him to ODI cricket. He was not among the leading run-scorers in the Super50 tournament earlier this year, but we believe with his skill set and the way he has been playing he could be an asset.

“His outstanding efforts with the bat could not be ignored any longer [and] coupled with his useful bowling can only add value to our squad.”

West Indies have already registered a win in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan after winning the second match to take an unassailable lead. They are scheduled to play the third and last match on Monday.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell

Schedule:

1st ODI: June 9 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

2nd ODI: June 11 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

3rd ODI: June 14 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd