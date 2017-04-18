West Indies name Kieran Powell, two uncapped players for Test series against Pakistan

Latest News
The 13-man squad for the first of the three-match series at Sabina Park in Kingston is captained by Jason Holder.

By: AFP | Kingston | Published:April 18, 2017 11:08 pm
west indies vs pakistan, west indies vs pak test series, west indies vs pakistan west indies, wi vs pak test series, cricket news, sports news, indian express Kieran Powell makes his Test return for West Indies after 2014. (Source: File)

West Indies named uncapped batting pair Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetmeyer and recalled Kieran Powell to face Pakistan in the first cricket Test, starting on Friday.

Three players missing were Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo and Leon Johnson who toured the United Arab Emirates last year for three Tests against Pakistan.

For Powell this marks a return to the Test stage for the first time since 2014.

He figured in the West Indies’ one day international series against England in March and Pakistan this month.

West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: “We have a young Test squad, which was admirably led by Jason Holder during the last series and, though there are some noticeable absentees, we believe that the players will give a good account of themselves especially in their own backyard.”

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Vishaul Singh.

