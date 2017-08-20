West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action

Kraigg Brathwaite remains free to bowl in international cricket. (Source: AP) Kraigg Brathwaite remains free to bowl in international cricket. (Source: AP)

The International Cricket Council on Sunday revealed that West Indies all-rounder Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect bowling action. This happened during the first Test, which was a day-night affair, between England and West Indies at Edgbaston. West Indies suffered a loss by an innings and 209 runs against England and Brathwaite bowled six overs in the England innings. In his six overs he gave away six runs. The match finished inside three days.

“The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Windies’ team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 24-year-old’s bowling action,” said an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement issued on Sunday.

The report won’t stop Brathwaite from bowling in international cricket until the result of the test that will be performed on his action. The test will be performed within next 14 days. England and West Indies play the second Test of the three-match series at Headingly starting Friday and he is free to bowl in that Test match.

While Brathwaite opens the batting for West Indies and they will need him more for that, he has taken 12 wickets in his 38 Tests which also includes a six-wicket haul for 29 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo in October 2015.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd