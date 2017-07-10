West Indies fined for slow over-rate during nine-wicket win over India in one-off T20I

West Indies outplayed India in the one-off T20I. (Source: AP) West Indies outplayed India in the one-off T20I. (Source: AP)

West Indies have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate during their comprehensive nine-wicket win over India in the one-off T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday. Skipper Carlos Brathwaite was fined 20 percent of his match fee.

“David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Carlos Brathwaite’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount,” read a statement from the International Cricket Board.

After tasting defeat in the five-match ODI series, West Indies ended the dismal series on a high. Chasing a stiff total, the hosts gunned down the target after a brilliant hundred from Evin Lewis and contributions from Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.

Lewis smashed an unbeaten 125 – his second hundred in the format, both coming against India – and hit as many as 12 massive sixes in the process. No Indian bowler was spared as the left-hander cleared the ring with utmost ease in the middle. Earlier, after put into bat, India had a decent start but a mid-innings collapse pushed them back.

The visitors lost three wickets in quick succession and were unable to capitalise on the decent start. Towards the end, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin’s brisk hands gave the total a much needed push and took the total to 190/6.

