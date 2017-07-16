West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach returns for England tour

Kemar Roach is part of West Indies Test squad that will tour England in August. (Source: AP) Kemar Roach is part of West Indies Test squad that will tour England in August. (Source: AP)

West Indies have called back fast bowler Kemar Roach for their series against England that is scheduled to take place in August. Roach last played for West Indies in January 2016 in a Test match against Australia in Sydney and since then, the right-handed paceman hasn’t been a part of West Indies side.

Chief selector Courtney Browne welcomed the fast bowler and even went on to suggest that he was one of the best fast bowlers in Test matches in recent past.

“Kemar’s return is welcomed as he was one of the best fast bowlers in Tests in the recent past for us,” chief selector Courtney Browne said.

Adding to this, he said that Roach might have lost a bit of pace but his skills are still same and the kind of experience that he consists would be an added advantage for the team.

“We have seen him during the last Digicel R4Day season show signs of his return to form. “He may not be bowling as quickly as before, but still possesses that skill we all knew he had, plus his experience adds greater depth to the attack.”

Roach has bagged a total of 122 wickets in 37 matches for West Indies in the longest format. Apart from Roach, uncapped batsmen Kyle Hope and Raymon Reifer have also been called up while Darren Bravo missed out on the selection.

The tour will feature the first ever day/night Test in England from August 18 to 22 at Edgbaston. The second match will be at Headingley (August 25 to 29) with the third at Lord’s (September 7 to 11). Following the Test matches, the Windies will have the limited overs segment of the tour. The squads for the five One-Day Internationals and one-off T20 International will be named at a later date.

TEST SQUAD: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Braithwaite (Vice Captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

