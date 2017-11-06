West Indies drop Kyle Hope for New Zealand tour, Sunil Ambris called up

Kyle Hope was dropped from West Indies Test squad. (Reuters File Photo) Kyle Hope was dropped from West Indies Test squad. (Reuters File Photo)

West Indies have made one change to their Test squad which defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in the recently concluded two-match Test series. Batsman Sunil Ambris replaced Kyle Hope in the squad that will tour New Zealand which will begin November 25.

Ambris had made his international debut against England in the ODI series earlier this year. He also performed consistently in the four-day matches against visiting Sri Lanka ‘A’ side.

Against Sri Lanka ‘A’, Ambris scored two centuries in three First-Class games, both coming in tough situations for his team. Though West Indies ‘A’ lost the series 2-1, Ambris scored 278 runs in five innings, the highest in the series.

West Indies will be in Brisbane for a preparatory camp from November 21 before playing the three-day warm-up game against New Zealand A in Lincoln. The two-match Test series will begin in Wellington with the first Test from December 1-5. The second Test will be played in Hamilton from December 9.

The Tests will be followed by a three-match ODI series, which starts from December 20 and the tour will end with three T20Is, between December 29 and January 3.

Hope was going through a lean patch and was subsequently dropped. He made his debut in July 2017 but has still has no half-century to his name. His highest score in international cricket in 46. Even against Zimbabwe, Hope could manage only 60 runs in three innings.

Chairman of Cricket West Indies’ selectors Courtney Browne said that Hope should try to perform in the ongoing domestic competition and earn a recall.

“Sunil has replaced Kyle Hope in the squad, and this is on the basis of his consistent performances across formats and his outstanding returns for the Windies ‘A’ Team in the ‘Test’ series against Sri Lanka ‘A’,” Browne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “This type of consistency is very welcomed by the panel.

“Kyle is encouraged to return to the first-class championship and turn in the strong performances his talent suggests he can deliver.”

West Indies made only one change in the squad and Brownie said the good series in Zimbabwe helped the decision.

“It [series win in Zimbabwe] was a strong team effort and highlighted by those players that did not do as well as expected on the recent tour of England, playing critical roles in the team’s success. Their success augurs well for the selection process and the philosophy of continuity, which has underpinned our selection for the tour of New Zealand, and not the chopping and changing mentality.”

West Indies Test Squad: Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

