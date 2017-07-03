West Indies defend total of 190 against India, win fourth ODI by 11 runs

India paid the price for taking a slower approach in the chase. (Source: AP) India paid the price for taking a slower approach in the chase. (Source: AP)

West Indies didn’t look like they would beat India until the penultimate ball of the match. That was when MS Dhoni, who had laboured to 54 off a whopping 114 balls decided to try and lift it over long on. It was full and Dhoni could not get enough elevation on it and went straight down the throat of Alzarri Joseph at long on instead. Ravindra Jadeja had departed just a few balls earlier and Dhoni’s wicket signaled the end of India’s deep batting order. India fell 11 runs short of a target of 190 runs.

