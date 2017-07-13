West Indies cricket board makes headway in negotiations, star players set to return

a number of high-profile players had earlier declined the West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) central contract in the last few years and then played cricket in various T20 tournaments. (Source: West Indies Cricket Board) a number of high-profile players had earlier declined the West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) central contract in the last few years and then played cricket in various T20 tournaments. (Source: West Indies Cricket Board)

In what will be a good news for West Indies cricket and its fans across the globe, the star players of the side could be in for a sensational return after headway was made in negotiations and talks between players and the Windies cricket board. This effectively means that players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo will be able to play for the ODI side in the near future.

It may be recalled here that a number of high-profile players had earlier declined the West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) central contract in the last few years and then played cricket in various T20 tournaments. This drew sharp criticism for the board from various centres. Ultimately since the past few months talks have been on between the two parties and an agreement is expected very soon.

Recently, Chris Gayle spoke on the issue and said, “The fans were happy to see me back on the field representing West Indies. Hopefully, things can get better. Hopefully, I can play a few more games. I definitely want to play the 2019 World Cup,”

“Things are beginning to open up a little more now between players and the board. It’s looking good, and we’ve to try and build from this to get the best players out on the field.”

Earlier, legendary West Indian batsman, Viv Richards had slammed the West Indian board for being arrogant. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo Richards said, “When you have an arrogant administrative unit, guys are going to pick and choose,”

“We must remember that many of the players come from humble backgrounds. I have no qualms in saying this, some of these administrators think they are as important as the players on the field. They are not.”

Meanwhile, if all goes well, then we may very well see the players feature on their next tour to England.

