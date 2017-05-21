West Indies Chairman of selectors hints at revisiting ODI selection rules

West Indies and Pakistan are still negotiating on playing T20s in Florida. (Source: AP File) West Indies and Pakistan are still negotiating on playing T20s in Florida. (Source: AP File)

The West Indies ODI setup could soon witness the comeback of star performers like Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. This was informed by the chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne. In an interview Browne told Line and Length, a Barbados-based network,” There is some discussion going on about revisiting the eligibility rule,” “I know it’s with a working committee. That will then go to the board. But we have to understand our domestic cricket is key.

On the selection of younger players, he said,”Players coming out of domestic cricket and showing they can perform at the international level is important. Yes, we have to look at it [the eligibility rule] but also be mindful that we have to develop our own domestic product, a stage where we can have a very good standard of regional cricket.”

“We have a lot of young developing players, they’re all bunched together in terms of number of Tests, that’s par for the course. When you have a bunch of people you’re exposing to international cricket, you will tend to get these sorts of performances. But the good thing about it is, you have the coaching team and you have to give them some time to develop players.”, he said.

“There’s no regret [in giving them opportunities]. They came through the system, we understand they’re young players and need time to develop. When you’re looking at development process, it’s going to be a slow process. We’re not going to find a sensation overnight.”

