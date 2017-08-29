Only in Express

West Indies captain Jason Holder sanctioned for comments

Jason Holder was furious when a catch was put down in the slips off his bowling in the 70th over of England's second innings at Headingley on Monday. Holder admitted to the offense at the end of the day's play and accepted the sanction.

West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of England's Tom Westley.
West Indies captain Jason Holder has been sanctioned for making inappropriate comments that were heard by the on-field umpires during the second Test against England.

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday that Holder received an official reprimand and got one demerit point added to his disciplinary record for “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an international match.”

