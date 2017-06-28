West Indies call-up uncapped Kyle Hope, Sunil Ambris for remaining India ODIs

West Indies trail the five-ODI series 0-1. (Source: AP) West Indies trail the five-ODI series 0-1. (Source: AP)

West Indies have called uncapped Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris for the remaining three ODIs against India. Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams have been dropped from the 13-man squad named on Tuesday. Both Hope and Ambris are yet to play international cricket.

Hope has opened for West Indies A during their tour of Sri Lanka last year and was impressive with a hundred and 81 in the three matches he played.

“Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions,” Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies’ chairman of selectors, was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo. “Kyle opened on our last A team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year’s PCL competition.

“Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good showing in this year’s PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes, and therefore will fit within our middle order. They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance.”

The teams will lock horns in the third and fourth ODI in Antigua before heading for the decider in Kingston. The tour also features a one-off T20I which will also take place Kingston. India lead the series 1-0 after they won the second ODI. The first match was abandoned due to heavy rain in Port of Spain.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell

