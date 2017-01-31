West Indies’ all-rounder Andre Russell banned over whereabouts violation

Menu
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.

The two-times Twenty20 World Cup winner was revealed to have committed the violation 11 months ago after registering three filing failures in 2015. That constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

“Mr Russell was found guilty of a doping violation,” Hugh Faulkner, chairman of the independent anti-doping tribunal that handed out the punishment, said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Jamaican, who helped the West Indies win their second World T20 title in 2016, will be banned for a year from Jan. 31.

WADA rules state that athletes across all sports must inform their local anti-doping agencies where they will be for at least one hour each day to facilitate drug tests.

