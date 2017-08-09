West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks CAB to erect bust of Jagmohan Dalimiya at Eden Gardens

Mamata Banerjee said it is a matter of pride that Kolkata would host the U-17 Football World Cup final. (Source: PTI) Mamata Banerjee said it is a matter of pride that Kolkata would host the U-17 Football World Cup final. (Source: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to erect a bust of former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya. “I think there should a bust of Jagmohan Dalmiya in CAB.

The way we cannot forget Gostho Pal in football, we cannot forget Dalmiya in cricket,” Mamata, who was the chief guest at the CAB annual awards, said in her address.

“The way he has worked for CAB and took Bengal cricket forward we can never forget his contribution,” she said of Dalmiya, who died as BCCI President two years ago.

The CAB already has a proposal to install Dalmiya’s bust near Dr BC Roy Club House at Eden Gardens entrance but it’s pending with the Ministry of Defence, the custodians of the land.

“We are trying for it but it’s pending with the Army for about two years now. We need their permission to do anything here,” CAB president Sourav Ganguly said.

Mamata also said it is a matter of pride that Kolkata would host the U-17 Football World Cup final in October.

“It’s a matter of pride. We will get to see the future of world football. This is a huge gain for Kolkata. Sport is part of our culture,” he said.

Mamata was gifted a personalised wall clock by CAB.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App