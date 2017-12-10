England players should know how to behave: Moeen Ali on Ben Duckett drinking incident

Moeen Ali is not happy with behaviour displayed by young England players. (AP) Moeen Ali is not happy with behaviour displayed by young England players. (AP)

The ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England has been particularly humbling one for the Three Lions. Apart from suffering huge defeats in the first two Tests, the side led by Joe Root has been left embarrassed with incidents off the field. First, it was the allrounder Ben Stokes who was arrested in September for a drunken brawl incident and was suspended by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The controversies continued with wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow’s alleged headbutt to Australian debutant Cameron Bancroft at a bar in Perth making the headlines during the first Test at Gabba. And now, it’s Ben Duckett who has come into the spotlight for allegedly pouring his drink on fellow cricketer James Anderson at the same bar.

Not impressed by the incidents, England allrounder Moeen Ali said that England players need to inspire the youngsters and stay away from such incidents. “As professionals – with the young kids watching and hearing all the news – it’s very important we are on our best behaviour,” the left-arm batsman said to reporters. “It’s important we inspire the younger generation to take up the game. These kind of things possibly can turn them away and that’s not what we want.”

Moeen further declared that he will not be going near a pub now as his side needs to bring the focus back to cricket. “A lot of the families are here now, it’s important we focus on the game and personally I won’t be going to any pub,” he said.

The 30-year-old added that incidents such as these bring bad names to the coaching staff. “We’re all grown men and we should know how to behave… Trevor Bayliss, Andrew Strauss and all the guys who get most of the flak for it … you feel for them,” he said.

He further stressed that all the players need to become more responsible. “Through county cricket all the way up to international cricket, the individual needs to be responsible. Off-field behaviour needs to improve and we all know that,” the off-spinner said.

Duckett was suspended from a tour match in Australia after reports of his alleged drunken act grabbed the headlines on Thursday night. The ECB are currently investigating the allegations. “(Duckett) has been suspended for England’s two-day warm-up match against a CA XI on disciplinary grounds for an incident that occurred on Thursday night in a bar in Perth,” the board had earlier said in a statement.

