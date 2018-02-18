  • Associate Sponsor
‘Well begun is half done’: Twitterati celebrates India’s win in first T20I

India cantered to a 28-run victory over South Africa in the first T20 International, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 18, 2018 10:24 pm
india vs south africa The Indian players celebrate after winning the 1st T20I match in Johannesburg. (Source: AP)
India won the first T20I of the three-match series against hosts South Africa by 28 runs with the help of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took career-best figures of 5/24 at the Wanderers on Sunday. The victory, which gives the hosts 1-0 lead, is India’s highest innings total against South Africa in the shortest format of the game.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan hit a superb 72 from 39 balls to put India in the driver’s seat and help the visitors post 203/5 in their 20 overs. South Africa were in the game until Kumar picked up the key wicket of Reeza Hendricks (70 from 50 balls) in his final over, and then dismissed Heinrich Klaasen (16) and Chris Morris (0) in successive balls, before Dane Paterson (1) became the fourth wicket to fall as he was run out.

Here are the best reactions of the match at Wanderers:

The second Twenty20 clash will be played in Pretoria on Wednesday, with the final game on Saturday in Cape Town.

