‘Well begun is half done’: Twitterati celebrates India’s win in first T20I

The Indian players celebrate after winning the 1st T20I match in Johannesburg. (Source: AP) The Indian players celebrate after winning the 1st T20I match in Johannesburg. (Source: AP)

India won the first T20I of the three-match series against hosts South Africa by 28 runs with the help of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took career-best figures of 5/24 at the Wanderers on Sunday. The victory, which gives the hosts 1-0 lead, is India’s highest innings total against South Africa in the shortest format of the game.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan hit a superb 72 from 39 balls to put India in the driver’s seat and help the visitors post 203/5 in their 20 overs. South Africa were in the game until Kumar picked up the key wicket of Reeza Hendricks (70 from 50 balls) in his final over, and then dismissed Heinrich Klaasen (16) and Chris Morris (0) in successive balls, before Dane Paterson (1) became the fourth wicket to fall as he was run out.

Here are the best reactions of the match at Wanderers:

Well begun is half done. Great start to the T20 series. Great striking from @SDhawan25 and brilliant bowling by the trickster @BhuviOfficial . Great victory #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/TxfeAEUjFO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 18 February 2018

Congrats Indian Cricket Team @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI for the outstanding victory in the 1st T20 against SA. Superb game @SDhawan25 @BhuviOfficial — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 18 February 2018

Congratulations India on another clinical victory. Brilliant innings from Shikhar and another wonderful spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a five wicket haul. #SAvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 18 February 2018

Love watching Bhuvneshwar in these situations. Very clever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 February 2018

BHUVNESHWAR….as usual, it’s a bowler who makes the difference in a high-scoring game. ?????? #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 February 2018

India triumph against South Africa again! This time it’s in the shorter format, and this time it’s by 28 runs in Johannesburg! They take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.#SAvIND Scorecard ??http://t.co/lIZWE2HXhd pic.twitter.com/BM44zjgzbx — ICC (@ICC) 18 February 2018

Slightly unfair to criticise Pandey for the way he batted today….he’s been in-out of the playing XI far too often to find rhythm-confidence. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 February 2018

4-0-24-5. Career-best bowling figures from @BhuviOfficial. He also becomes the second Indian to pick up a five-fer in a T20I.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/lvudJkho3A — BCCI (@BCCI) 18 February 2018

India triumph against South Africa again! This time it’s in the shorter format, and this time it’s by 28 runs in Johannesburg! They take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.#SAvIND Scorecard ??http://t.co/lIZWE2HXhd pic.twitter.com/BM44zjgzbx — ICC (@ICC) 18 February 2018

The second Twenty20 clash will be played in Pretoria on Wednesday, with the final game on Saturday in Cape Town.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd