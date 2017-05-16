Darren Sammy offers cynical take on Australian cricket’s pay dispute

Darren Sammy had said that the West Indies cricket board “disrespected” the players. (Source: File) Darren Sammy had said that the West Indies cricket board “disrespected” the players. (Source: File)

West Indies player Darren Sammy has given a cynical response to Australia vice-captain David Warner’s statement on the ongoing payment dispute between Cricket Australia and the members of the national team.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland had warned that the rebelling players led by Warner and captain Steve Smith may find themselves without employment if they refuse to the contracts that CA will offer them. Warner, in turn, responded by saying that Cricket Australia might not have a team for the Ashes.

“For us, as cricketers, if we don’t have contracts we are going to have to find some cricket to play somewhere else because that’s what we love doing, and we’re obviously going to look to maybe do something in the meantime, otherwise we don’t get paid,” Warner is quoted as saying by The Age, “A few boys might go over to play the Caribbean Premier League and I think there could be some of the England Twenty20s on as well. We want to keep participating for our country as much as we can, but if we don’t have a job, we have to go and find some cricket elsewhere.”

ESPN Cricinfo had tweeted a part of Warner’s statement and Darren Sammy retweeted it with the quote “Hmmmmmm welcome to our world.”

Hmmmmmm welcome to our world http://t.co/f70c2tmNVO — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) 15 May 2017

Darren Sammy and a lot of others West Indies starts have been involved in payment disputes with the West Indies Cricket Board. After leading West Indies to triumph in the T20 World Cup 2016 Sammy had even said that the WICB had “disrespected” the players.

