‘Wear your shoes,’ Punjabi boys Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan’s banter on Twitter

When Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh get going with the bat on the pitch, the fans are in for a show and the two will ensure that all those in the stadium get their money’s worth. By what their team mates say, they are entertaining figures off the field too and are two of the sources of entertainment in the dressing room. Their sense of humour was there for all to see when Yuvraj commented on Dhawan’s attire in India’s photo shoot on the eve of Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Jatt ji jutey ta pahlo 🤣 @SDhawan25 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 25 July 2017

Shikhar Dhawan could be seen posing for the photographs in the full Test attire save for his footwear. The opener wore slip-ons instead of shoes. “Jatt ji jutey ta pahlo (Mr. Jatt, wear your shoes),” said Yuvraj in his comment to which Dhawan replied, “Lol pata nahi c ki pic poori paa den gey.. koi nahi chappal naal vi tor poori ha (Didn’t know they would take a full pic, it’s ok, with slip-ons also my swag remains intact.”

Lol pata nahi c ki pic poori paa den gey.. koi nahi chappal naal vi tor poori hai😜😜👍 @YUVSTRONG12 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 25 July 2017

Yuvraj has been absent from the Indian Test setup for some time. His last game in the longest format of the game for India was against England in 2012. Although his reputation as one of the most destructive batsmen in limited overs cricket has been established, Yuvraj has not been able to replicate that success in Test cricket. Dhawan, while being known as a batsman who can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly, has been inconsistent. He has made a return to the Test side after his stellar form recently in limited overs cricket.

