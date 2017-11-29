I am sure we would welcome Ben Stokes with open arms : Chris Woakes

Ben Stokes was arrested on Monday in Bristol (Reuters Photo) Ben Stokes was arrested on Monday in Bristol (Reuters Photo)

As the bar brawl episode involving Ben Stokes appears to come to a conclusion, England seamer Chris Woakes has said that his side will welcome Stokes back into their Ashes squad with open arms. While the ECB has already issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Stokes to play in New Zealand, reports emerging from the United Kingdom state that Stokes is likely to join England’s squad in Perth.

Speaking to BBC radio Woakes said, “As an England team we’d like to see him here. As a player, as a friend, I’d like to see him here. “No one likes to see what he’s been through. Of course, we’d have him here with open arms, I’m sure. Ben’s a world-class cricketer and he’d make any team in the world better so it’d be silly of us to not open it up for him to come into the squad.”

On the possibility of Stokes playing in New Zealand, Woakes said, “It’s great for Ben, isn’t it? Having had two months away from the game, with a lot that stuff going around it’ll be great for him to get outdoors. I know he’s been training indoors as we’ve all seen, but nothing beats playing cricket outdoors.

“For him to be out there playing cricket when you’ve been kept in at home for a while it’ll be great for him. It’s great to see him back doing what he loves and what he’s good at,” he added.

“It’s good news for the squad as well, it doesn’t mean he’s arriving anytime soon, but at the same it means he’s a little bit closer I suppose. Fingers crossed he can get out there, play some cricket, get some form under his belt and who knows?” Woakes concluded.

