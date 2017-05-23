We would have approached 2003 World Cup final differently now, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar spoke on the changes after the introduction of T20. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar spoke on the changes after the introduction of T20. (Source: PTI)

Speaking to the media after highlights of the upcoming biopic “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” was shown in Mumbai, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that the players would have approached the 2003 World Cup that India lost differently had the match been played today.

Australia defeated India in the 2003 World Cup final by 125 runs in Johannesburg. Tendulkar feels that T20 has had such a big impact on the game after its introduction that the same players would have approached it differently.

He said, “I feel if we were allowed to play that match today, the players will approach that game differently. We were all charged up, we went out to field and right from over one, it was that big moment, unbelievably charged up. (If the) same players are given an opportunity, we will approach it (that game) differently,” said the right-handed batsman.

The 44-year-old said that the approach in the game has now been different because of the introduction of T20. “(Players would have approached) differently only because of introduction of T20, in those days 358 (359) looked (a) herculean task, it will be today as well but it will be closer than 2003,” he said.

Tendulkar said that the conditions have also changed along with format as well as rules. “We have also on number of occasions got 325-340 runs and that is because the format has changed, the rules have changed a little bit. The conditions have also changed (than) what we got there, I just feel the mindset has changed because of introduction of T20 and the calculations are different.”

The Master Blaster praised the former BCCI president Raj Singh Dungarpur, who helped him in his initial days. “Raj bhai clearly told me focus on your exams, you are not going to West Indies (in 1989). This was during semifinals of Ranji Trophy, we were playing Delhi and I was having a net session in the morning,” he said.

He said that Raj has not only been supportive but has also played a big role in his life. “Clearly remember Raj bhai walking up to me and saying ‘Sachin, after this Ranji Trophy, you focus on your SSC exams.’ You will play for India, but you are not going to West Indies. Raj bhai has always been extremely supportive. Raj Bhai has played huge role in my life,” he recalled.

Tendulkar’s children Sara and Arjun, who have already seen his upcoming movie, gave positive feedback. “For the world I am cricketer, but for them I am their father first, so how they react was important for me, when their reaction was positive, I said James (Erskine) has done a good job,” he quipped.

Other than his children, Tendulkar said that his coach Ramakant Achrekar also have an important say in his movie set to release on May 25. “Sir will be watching the movie tomorrow. Without him, nothing can happen,” he added.

