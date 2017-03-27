We will have dinner together after you lose the match: Ravindra Jadeja told Matthew Wade, watch hilarious video

The on-field umpire restored order after the banter. (Source: PTI) The on-field umpire restored order after the banter. (Source: PTI)

The banters between two teams continue and the fourth India-Australia Test in Dharamsala is no different. They haven’t been as heated as the first three Tests saw but there is no shortage of entertainment. There were little moments in the game and the best one came on the third day of the Test.

Ravindra Jadeaja, during the post-match presser, told about his banter with Matthew Wade and what he exactly said to the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman. Responding to a query, Jadeja said, “Nothing really happened. You also know, I also know that when something like this happens on the ground, what happens. We were talking that when you (Australia) lose the match, we will have dinner together.”

The hall broke into laughter as Jadeja summed up the incident. It happened in the 33rd over of the Australian second innings. Maxwell was making the long walk back after taking an unsuccessful review. There was an exchange between Wade and Jadeja before Ashwin intervened and restored.

A visibly angry Wade returned back to his mark and seemed fuming. The second round of conversation also took place but this time it was Murali Vijay in the act. After it ended, the umpires summoned skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja, and cooled things off before the next ball was bowled. It has been an exciting Test series. Both on and off the field, enough has happened to keep everyone interested. Keep following this space as we still have a series to be decided and anything can happen!

