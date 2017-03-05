We will have a better gameplan in the second innings, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara insisted they have not lost initiative and actually the bowlers did a good job. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara insisted they have not lost initiative and actually the bowlers did a good job. (Source: PTI)

Indian batsmen have been outwitted by Australian spinners in the ongoing Test series but Cheteshwar Pujara insisted that there is “nothing wrong” with their batting line-up.

After debacle in the first Test, India were all out for 189 in their first innings and have already conceded a 48-run lead in the second Test. Pujara said they should not be labelled bad batsmen after failure in three innings.

“Most important thing was we did not have a big partnership. We kept losing wickets. There is nothing wrong with the Indian batting lineup. We are known to play better against spinners, apart from last three innings. We will have a better gameplan in the second innings. We are confident that we will do well,” Pujara said after second day’s play.

The middle-order batsman insisted they have not lost initiative and actually the bowlers did a good job on Sunday.

“It was not easy for the fast bowlers as odd ball was staying low. They have put in a lot of hard work. Spinners did very well. You can see the run-rate, they were not able to score many runs. In a way it was victory for us. We bowled tight lines, even the lengths were very good. We bowled well and got six wickets but they did not score many runs.”

Asked how the Indian players were keeping fresh since it has been a long season for them, Pujara said there were “enough” breaks in between.

“We enjoyed this particular season. Winning matches apart from losing a game. This team is strong and I definitely feel will come back in this particular Test match. We are still enjoying this game. The kind of success we had in the last year, and part of this year, we want to produce more good results and forget the last Test match. I am confident that we will come back in this Test match.”

Pujara also said that India were looking to bowl Australia tomorrow within inside 300.

“If we can get them out in another 30-40 odds runs, but you never know. We focus on bowling right line and length and wickets will come for spinners and fast bowlers if we continue the way we have bowled. We will have some different plan tomorrow. We will obviously think about what we could have done better. Our bowlers have bowled every well. We would try to restrict them in another 30-40 runs,” he said.

Pujara admitted that some sort of interaction was going on when rival captain Steve Smith was at the crease but did not divulge much.

“When we play Australia there is always some sledging involved. I don’t know what were the exact words but at some moments exchanging a few words. But in all in all, it is the spirit of the game, nothing personal. It was like just having a chat,” he said.