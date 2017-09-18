We will cherish Pakistan tour for rest of our lives, says World XI coach Andy Flower

World XI side led by Faf du Plessis played three T20Is against Pakistan in Lahore. (Source: Reuters) World XI side led by Faf du Plessis played three T20Is against Pakistan in Lahore. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan successfully hosted the three-match T20I series against World XI in Lahore and the home side emerged winners after clinching the series 2-1. World XI coach Andy Flower though thanked Pakistan for their hospitality and the kind of arrangements that were made for the side.

“The food was very good, top-drawer food. But seriously, I just loved seeing the emotions on people’s faces, that’s something that stood out for me, how much it meant for the people of Pakistan. That goes way beyond what you do on the cricket field,” he said. “You look around the field and every person says thank you very much for coming, and you see the generosity comes from a deep place in their hearts. That’s the most special thing to be a part of.”

Adding to this Flower said that his side and the players will cherish their stay in Pakistan.

“We’ve been extremely well looked after, we go home on Saturday with memories that I hope the boys will cherish for the rest of their lives,” Flower said. “This tour is another reminder of the fact that cricket transcends boundaries. The way Pakistani people and the crowd, particularly at this ground, cheered for us at the end of the second game which we won, and beat their national side, they made us feel right at home.”

“We had said that this was more than just the cricket tour, the public showed their appreciation and the players interacted with the crowds at the hotel and at the ground, and the security agency proved that they can provide a safe and secure environment. I really hope this tour will inspire the young people in Pakistan; they’ve seen some of the best players across the world live in action and this might be the beginning of the cricketing journey of the next Hashim Amla or Faf du Plessis. One thing which I think we should all remember is that these are baby steps and I’m sure that Pakistan board will take one safe and steady step at a time,” he added.

“That won’t be my decision. I can just relate my experiences over here, but there will have to be a complete different set of things put in place for South Africa to come and tour here. What I can say is the fact that we’ve been in Lahore here now and we did feel safe. I’m sure if there was an opportunity to come here and they saw all the procedures that are put in place and the feedback we as a players give, then that could be option,” he said.

World XI captain Faf Du Plessis too thanked Pakistan for their treatment as he took to social media and wrote, “Arrived safely back home .Thank you Pakistan and Lahore for your hospitality ✌🏻”

Pakistan was barred from hosting international cricket after a Sri Lankan team was attacked by gunmen while touring the country back in 2009. Since then Pakistan just managed to host a bilateral tie against Zimbabwe in 2015. The World XI series was seen as a revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

