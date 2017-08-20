World eleven side will be announced in couple of days: Najam Sethi

Najam Sethi was recently elected as PCB chairman. (Source: AP) Najam Sethi was recently elected as PCB chairman. (Source: AP)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Najam Sethi has said that that the names of the players in the World eleven side, that will tour Pakistan will be be announced in the next couple of days.

“I am telling you the World eleven will come to Pakistan. I can tell you this notable players from all member countries of the ICC will be in the World eleven. Once the World eleven comes to Lahore the Sri Lankan team will also come and it will open the doors for more teams to come to Pakistan,” Sethi said.

“We will announce the names of the players in the World eleven side in the next 2 to 3 days. “It is a slow process but we are now on the right path,” he said.” the PCB chief added.

As per reports former Zimbabwean player, Andy Flower has nearly completed his negotiations with players like Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir for the World eleven tour.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has hired an international security company on a three-year contract in a bid to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

Commenting on it Sethi said, “It’s a step by the ICC for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The company is based in three countries – the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates – and has a good repute,” the dawn.com quoted Sethi as saying.

