We will always find a balance to get four fast bowlers in the team, says South Africa coach Ottis Gibson

Ottis Gibson revealed that he is a fast -bowling minded coach. (Source: Reuters) Ottis Gibson revealed that he is a fast -bowling minded coach. (Source: Reuters)

South African coach Ottis Gibson has reiterated that his side will continue to persist with four frontline seamers in their bid to play attacking cricket. Stating that he is a fast -bowling minded coach, Gibson maintained that his side will continue to chalk out plans on how to go about with a four-pronged pace attack.

“I’m a very fast-bowling minded coach and I guess we will always have to find a balance to see if we can get four fast bowlers in the team, first of all. We’ll look at things like are the conditions suited to four fast bowlers. If not we try and shape the team in other ways,” cricinfo quoted Gibson saying.

“Ultimately, especially in this series and for the rest of the summer, we will be looking to see how best we can fit four fast bowlers into whatever formula we come up with,” he added.

Speaking about the contest against India, Gibson said, “If you want to beat the best team in the world, which India are, then maybe we have to do something slightly different to what we’ve done in the past. We have to get stuck in and be tough with the bat and the ball; get in their faces a bit and use our physicality in terms of our pace. We had, in this game, three guys bowling over 140 [kph] so we need to use that and have a presence that says we are trying to get to where you are as a team.”

However, one area of concern which remains is that of injuries to fast bowlers. Recently, in the first Test, veteran seamer Dale Styen suffered a muscle tear. When asked how he will manage the workload, Gibson opined, “Last week we had a discussion with the medical panel about trying to set up a group of people to look after fast bowlers better. I think that fast bowlers are the bedrock of a really good cricket system and if we want to be No.1 in the world, especially in our conditions, fast bowlers are very important to that process,” Gibson said. “We need to find ways of looking after, monitoring, training our fast bowlers better because there have been a lot of injuries even before I got here.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd