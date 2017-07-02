ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: We weren’t allowed to play cricket with boys because culture was different, says Pakistan captain Sana Mir

Pakistan women’s team is yet to win a match at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: File) Pakistan women’s team is yet to win a match at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: File)

Yet to win a match in the ongoing ICC World Cup, Pakistan women’s cricket team is hoping of replicate men’s Champions Trophy triumph in the ongoing ICC tournament. The Sana Mir-led women’s team has put up a brilliant show with the ball against arch-rivals India. Sharing her past experience, the Pakistan skipper said they were not allowed to play with the boys because the culture was quite different.

“We were not allowed to play on the roads with the boys because the culture was quite different. People would ask why a girl is playing cricket. In the last five-six years, I have seen a massive change in the perception, massive change in the number of girls participating on the streets and in the ground,” Sana Mir told ICC.

Pakistan women’s team has been struggling and that has been seen in their results. In the calendar year 2017, they have only managed to win two ODIs in seven matches they have played so far. However, Sana believes Pakistan’s win over India in the final is a huge booster for them.

“It’s a morale booster for all Pakistanis. We have been struggling with getting international cricket back home, we have been struggling at big tournaments and I think winning the Champions Trophy is a huge morale booster for the nation and we are all very proud of the way the boys have played,” she said.

Nain Abidi said the entire nation is backing the women’s team and also thanked Pakistan Cricket Board for its help.

“The whole nation is now backing us and following us. A lot of people are now aware of women’s cricket. There are lot of people who are following us on social media. We got a lot of messages from the men’s team. They are saying that now it’s your turn to do it,” Nain Abidi said.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is helping us all the way. Even though we are not winning matches and tournaments, they continue to back us because they know we are talented, skilful and have the potential too well.

In the history of women’s One-Day Internationals (ODI), India have faced Pakistan nine times and hold flawless win record against Pakistan.

