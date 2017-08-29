We were trying to make West Indies suffer, says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali said that he felt the West Indies heads went down after he played a fine knock and took the game away from the opposition. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali said that he felt the West Indies heads went down after he played a fine knock and took the game away from the opposition. (Source: Reuters)

On day 4, of the second Test between England and West Indies, all-rounder Moeen Ali hit a fine 84 to help England take the upper hand. It was his innings that helped the Three Lions set a target of 322 going into the final day’s play. Speaking about his innings Moeen Ali said he was pleased to make the Windies suffer and deflate their morale.

Speaking to the reporters, Ali said, “We felt like their heads went down pretty quickly after tea. We were trying to go up five runs at a time and keep going, keep burying them almost, make them suffer in terms of keeping them out in the field. It’s going to be tough. There is good spin and bounce but they’re actually quite dangerous to bowl at. Hopefully, we can get some wickets and I can contribute with the ball as well.”

After picking up three wickets Roston Chase was also left disappointed. “It is a bit disappointing. I thought we were in a good position at tea but we let them slip away. The key thing for us is that we’ve shown improvement.”, he said.

Meanwhile, West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick said, “After the Birmingham Test match where everybody was saying we were the worst team that ever arrived on these shores, we’ve scrapped with England, we’ve battled them and we’ve taken it into a fifth day. We’re still looking to win this Test match, we’ve got nothing to lose.”

