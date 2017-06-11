We want to win the World Cup because it would be a revolution in Indian women’s cricket, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj will lead India’s challenge at the World Cup. (Source: PTI File) Mithali Raj will lead India’s challenge at the World Cup. (Source: PTI File)

Indian women’s team skipper Mithali Raj has claimed that if her side can win the upcoming World Cup then it will be a big step forward towards a new revolution. “We want to win the World Cup because it would be a revolution kind of a thing for Indian women’s cricket,” she said. “It would give a big impetus for young girls to take up the sport.”

“The three fast bowlers have done well in the last two series.We can’t really predict that anybody would get injured during the World Cup. But, yes, it’s important that all three are fresh and they are at their fittest.

“So, I am sure that we’ll not have any kind of an injury in the World Cup for the pacers or, for that matter, for any player from the side.” she added.

“Honestly, everybody prefers to have extra fast bowlers in the side. But India have always banked on spinners, irrespective of the wicket that we’ve played on. Whether it’s Australia or South Africa [or elsewhere], spinners have done exceptionally well.”

Speaking on the composition of the team she said,”We will see how we shuffle our batting order. And wickets are also important. But I am not able to say right now how we are going to prepare in those conditions. We already have witnessed (in the men’s Champions Trophy) how teams are posting 300-plus targets in good sunlight conditions. We will also hope to get such days for our matches,” she concluded.

