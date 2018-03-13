We want to create a Bangladesh brand of T20 cricket: Mahmudullah

Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 72 off 35 balls to help Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 72 off 35 balls to help Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

After registering their highest run-chase in T20I’s against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has reiterated his desire of creating a ‘Bangladesh brand of T20 cricket’. Ahead of the crucial tie against India, the win against the Islanders will boost the confidence of the Tigers who suffered a loss in their opening contest to the men in blue. Stating that he believes in the ability of his players, Mahmudullah maintained that his team has taken a step in the right direction.

Reflecting on the win, Mahmudullah said, “We needed that win and the desire really drove everyone starting from the players, the support staff and team management. We believe in our ability. We have taken a step in the right direction. Now we want to move on with the positives towards the next match.”

“We spoke about creating a Bangladesh brand of T20 cricket ahead of this tour. We need to be smart to take the calculative risk – particularly when taking on a bowler. This will give us the edge. We don’t have the power hitters, which we need to address – but we need to be smart to carry out our skills,” cricinfo quoted him saying.

On the upcoming contest against India, he said, “The wicket suits the batsmen more, but Indian bowlers are taking pace off the ball, which is something even we can try to do. You must have seen that when the spinners Nazmul Islam and Mehidy Hasan were bowling in the last game, there was a span of 20-odd balls when they stopped the boundaries. But I still feel we have to step up our efforts, which I feel our bowlers can do.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd