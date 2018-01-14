We want Glenn Maxwell to play really well, force his way back into the side: Darren Lehmann

Glenn Maxwell has not been included in Australia’s ODI squad against England. (Express archive) Glenn Maxwell has not been included in Australia’s ODI squad against England. (Express archive)

Australia coach Darren Lehmann has cleared the air over rumors surrounding the exclusion of hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Stating that Cameron White was selected due to his consistent good run of form in the Sheffield Shield, Lehmann pointed out that there was no question of any culture clash between Maxwell and skipper Steve Smith or anyone in the national side.

“No, it’s actually about results. Our one-day form has been poor for the past 12 months and we need to change that around, and our middle order hasn’t performed. Glenn over the last 20 games has averaged 22, so that’s not good enough for a man of his talent,” Lehmann said on the ABC program ‘Offsiders’.

“We want him to go back (to domestic cricket), play really well, force his way back into the side and if he does that then I’m sure he’ll have a long career with Australia, ” he added.

Revealing that it is not the end of the road for Maxwell, Lehmann said, “We’re not crossing him out at all – we think he can play. But a man of that talent, as you can see fielding the other night (for Melbourne Stars), he’s the whole package, but he’s still got to be able to perform and perform well.”

“He played very well in the last couple of BBL games, made a couple of fifties and looked in good touch. But Cameron’s above him at the moment. He’ll get his chance, and I’m sure he’ll be back soon,” he further added.

Explaining the reason behind White’s selection, the coach said, “Selection is always tough, as we know, and there’s so many different views out there. But Cameron White has been fantastic for three or four summers with Victoria in the one-day arena, and he’s started really well in the Big Bash. He’s in good form and that’s what we want.”

