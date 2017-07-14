We used to crack jokes, have fun under Anil Kumble’s coaching reign, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has said he will continue to improve with Sri Lanka series approaching. (File) Wriddhiman Saha has said he will continue to improve with Sri Lanka series approaching. (File)

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has allayed rumours that things weren’t smooth in the dressing room under Anil Kumble as coach of the Indian cricket team. With plenty of rumours and sources suggesting that the relationship between Virat Kohli and Kumble wasn’t smooth, especially at the fag end of his tenure, Saha has claimed that it wasn’t the case at least during his presence in the side for the Test matches.

“I never felt that way. We used to crack jokes, have fun. I strongly feel the same will happen when Ravi (Shastri) Bhai will come. During the Test matches I didn’t see anything wrong. I have no clue if anything had happened during the ODIs,” he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

He also said Kumble asked him to not take a lot of pressure prior to the West Indies Test series which happened to be Kumble’s first assignment. “Firstly, we went to West Indies under Anil Bhai and he said that I should play as the way I play for Bengal. He asked me not to take much pressure. He shared his experiences with the team which was a great help,” said Saha.

Saha credited India’s success under Kohli with the team doing well and forming a strong unit. He also appreciated Kohli for urging the team on the way Mahendra Singh Dhoni did. “Virat Kohli is a true leader. Since the time I started playing, he has been really good to me. He gets close easily with all the members. Not only on the field, but off the field as well. The team has a great unity under Virat, we enjoy each other’s success. Like Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), Virat always motivates players and comes up with positive words in all the situations. Virat has created a positive environment in the dressing room,” said Saha who earned himself the tag of ‘Superman-Wriddhiman’ for taking some blinding catches.

Saha scored 646 runs during the Test season comprising the tour of West Indies and the 13 Test matches in India against New Zealand, England and Australia. He top scored with 117 runs against the Aussies. Asked if he felt satisfied with the show, he said, “One should not get satisfied so early. Similarly, I am far from being satisfied and I think the season was good for me but I need to perform much better. I will try my best to perform better in the upcoming tour.”

Up next for Saha and Team India is tour of Sri Lanka which begins on July 26. “As far as the preparation is concerned, I am mostly hitting the indoor nets due to monsoon. At the moment, I am focusing more on training and will do some knocking in coming few days. Full-fledged practice will take place once we reach there. We will have practice matches too so that will surely help us,” the 32-year-old said.

The tour would be the first assignment for Shastri who was appointed as Team India coach on Tuesday. Shastri had earlier been part of the setup as Team Director. “Whoever comes in as the coach, the main priority will always remain the same and that is to win matches for India. Every coach has a specific duration and we have to accept it. Ravi Bhai (Ravi Shastri) gave some great inputs when he was the director of the team and now I am looking forward to getting some more valuable inputs from him,” concluded Saha.

