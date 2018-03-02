We need to preserve Test cricket and move forward: Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was a part of England squad for Ashes 2017-18. (Source: File) Jonny Bairstow was a part of England squad for Ashes 2017-18. (Source: File)

Jonny Bairstow is the latest cricketer to voice support for the survival of Test cricket and has called for its preservation for the betterment of the game. Stating that he wants to represent England in the longest format for as long as possible, Bairstow maintained that a cricketer can only be judged based on his performances in Tests.

“It’s the traditional game, it’s like taking fifteens rugby away and just playing sevens rugby. It’s something we’ve definitely got to cherish and play and I want to go on and play as many Tests as I can because you get remembered for how many Tests you’ve played,” cricbuzz quoted Bairstow saying.

Explaining the reason behind dwindling support for Test, he said, “Test cricket is huge, and if we’re not careful then there are going to be more and more people that do it give up the red ball, because you’ve got lucrative tournaments around the world that people now can go off and earn a heck of a lot of money for five weeks work when the strain and stress is less on the body of bowling fours overs comparatively to bowling 24 overs in a day in Test cricket.”

“So whatever way it is we can preserve Test cricket and go forward with that is really important,” he added.

Citing his own example, the England wicketkeeper said, “I kept for a thousand overs in the Ashes, 6,000 balls before we even practiced,” Bairstow said.

“You have to be managed, in some ways it’s not feasible to play every game and train every day, batting for hours in the nets. Otherwise, you get complete burnout of the squad in two years because of the amount we play,” he concluded by saying.

