We need to back the openers we have, says Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (AP Photo/File) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (AP Photo/File)

In his first series as India’s full-time limited-overs captain, Virat Kohli finished the ODIs against England with a 2-1 victory. His team narrowly missed out on a clean sweep but there were plenty of positives to take from these 50-over matches. Opening, however, didn’t click at all. Kohli spoke about the upsides and also the areas of concern. Excerpts from the post-match press conference:

On positives from the series

“Very pleased to see Kedar (Jadhav) bat the way he did; very pleased for what Hardik (Pandya) did with bat and ball; and very pleased to see Mahi (MS Dhoni) and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) bat that way again in Cuttack and what Bhuvi did with the ball there — pull it back for us when it was difficult to grip the ball. These guys have shown character and that for me is a big positive. So, I think (there are) a lot of positives.

Pandya’s role as pacer-allrounder

“(He) helps in balancing team. (He) allows you to play that extra batsman, two seamers and two spinners. He bowled really good areas today, one of the few bowlers who hit the deck hard and got more purchase. He showed good instinctive ability with the bat. He is getting smarter and more intelligent with the bat. (He) understands the importance of rotating the strike and when to hit boundaries.”

Stokes’s redemption

“I felt bad for him after the World T20 final (Stokes conceded four sixes in the final over). He takes a lot of pride in his cricket and even today (he) played with a lot of motivation. He is a guy with great character and I saw the disappointment and sadness on his face when England lost that final. Every side is pleased to have cricketers like that. (He) was really good with bat and ball today; so good on him in being able to reverse the situation.”

Last ODI before the Champions Trophy

“The more T20s we play, we will get better at death bowling in the ODIs. That will be our advantage. As far as batting is concerned, obviously the one area we look to focus on is to maintain our batting techniques and use T20s and ODIs as an extension of our Test batting. That means not necessarily getting reckless and slog every ball. It is very important to understand how to score in competitive conditions. The focus will be on not wanting to overdo things.”

On Eden Gardens pitch

“If the wicket has grass (and) the surface is hard, you expect the English bowlers to bowl in better areas. They were pretty clever with their lengths as well. (It was) similar to how we bowl on Indian surfaces and how we reverse in familiar conditions. We knew it was going to be challenging. And two guys stepping up to counter pace and swing gives us a lot of confidence going into the Champions Trophy.”

On the openers

“We have good openers. Sometimes you need to give them games to get back into form. You don’t get many players ready for international level. Maybe, it will click at the Champions Trophy, where we first saw Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma). It is not as if we need to search for openers. We need to back the ones we have.”