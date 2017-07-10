We need few more days to appoint India coach… need to discuss with Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly

Ravi Shastri remains a frontrunner has been selected as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team (Source: PTI) Ravi Shastri remains a frontrunner has been selected as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, part of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), said they need more time to finalise the next coach for the Indian cricket team. Ganguly added that they want to have the captain Virat Kohli on the same page.

Ganguly added that Virat “needs to understand how the coach will operate.” “We want to have a word with Virat before finalising so that everybody is on the same page. He is in America at the moment,” said Ganguly.

Did Virat suggest any names? “No he didn’t send or suggest any names,” Ganguly responded.

The CAC met on Monday to interview the candidates for the high-profile post. Sehwag’s interview lasted for close to two hours. Other than Shastri, the Indian cricket board received applications from Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma, Phil Simmons and Upendranath Bramhachari.

Former coach Anil Kumble stepped down as India’s coach last month saying that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations with his ‘style’ before Team India left for the recently-concluded West Indies tour without Kumble. He also refused a two-week extension offered to him by the BCCI. There was a lot of tension between the coach and captain due to difference in working styles.

While Kohli remain tight-lipped over the matter, Kumble had a long ‘Thank You’ post when he resigned from the position. Kumble’s decision took everyone in the Indian camp by surprise as they were expecting the former India leggie to accompany them in the West Indies.

