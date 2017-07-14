We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup final: Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga exclaimed shock at the way Sri Lanka lost the match. (Source: Reuters) Arjuna Ranatunga exclaimed shock at the way Sri Lanka lost the match. (Source: Reuters)

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has called for an inquiry into Sri Lanka’s 2011 World Cup final defeat by India. His demand comes after several allegations of match fixing resurfaced in recent months.

In a video on Facebook, Ranatunga exclaimed shock at the way Sri Lanka lost the match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and then demanded an investigation.

“Investigations should be done on the World Cup final where Sri Lanka lost to India. The ministers who are talking now need to make sure their actions speak louder than their words. The time has come now for these players to confess on what happened and investigations to be done.”, Ranatunga said.

“I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt,” “We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final.”, Ranatunga said and added, “I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry.”

Ranatunga also said that players could not hide the “dirt” if they had done something wrong.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Ranatunga also commented on the decline of Sri Lankan cricket and said, “In my career, when I reached a stage where I could take up responsibility, people like Duleep (Mendis) and Roy (Dias) dropped down the batting order and gave Aravinda (De Silva) and myself the opportunity to bat higher up the order.”

“That made life much easier for us. Then we did the same when guys like Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) and Mahela (Jayawardene) came along. But unfortunately, that tradition wasn’t followed. Sanga always batted at number three and Mahela always batted at number four.”

Meanwhile, Ranatunga’s spokesman Thamira Manju confirmed to the AFP that he was writing to President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe complaining about the state of cricket in the country.

