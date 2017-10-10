We let ourselves down against Pakistan: Nic Pothas

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 96 in the second innings. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 96 in the second innings. (Source: AP)

The second day and night Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is delicately poised with the hosts needing 119 on the final days play. This was after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 96.

Reflecting on the collapse, Lankan coach Nic Pothas complemented the opposition and said, “Pakistan, I must say bowled really well. Within that change room, we said that we let ourselves down. We are seven overs away from the new ball and if we can get a wicket or two early, it changes things. People say that Test cricket is dead, but it is a very exciting day tomorrow.”

“Facts are facts. But I thought it was a more of a missed opportunity today. Last night it was under lights, and it was difficult, but today I don’t know. I am hard pressed to think of a ball that pitched leg and hit top of off.”, he added.

On the fourth day’s play, Pakistan came back strongly despite losing wickets at regular intervals but Pothas knows that it is not over until the fat lady sings. “I said at the beginning that we are playing against a quality team. There are going to be partnerships and you’ve got to accept that. You don’t expect a team of that quality to rollover. They played phenomenally well. When you take your chances, you get the rub of the green as well.”

“The new ball is going to play a major role. It has throughout the game. We still have seven overs left with the older ball. We have got to concentrate on that first and then let’s see what happens with the new ball. Wicket is going up and down a bit and new ball is going to be the key.”, he concluded.

