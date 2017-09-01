We lack confidence at the moment, says Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka has struggled in 2017 as they are yet to win a series. (Source: Reuters/File) Sri Lanka has struggled in 2017 as they are yet to win a series. (Source: Reuters/File)

After a string of poor performances by the Sri Lankan cricket team, former skipper Angelo Mathews has said that the team is disappointed and is short on confidence.

In an interview with cricbuzz, Mathews said,”I cannot pinpoint one reason as to why this keeps happening. Mind you, this is the same team that chased 322 in England against the same opposition and won. Definitely we are not short of skill, but we lack confidence at the moment,

Stating that injuries also played a part, When you don’t have the best eleven in the park that really affects you. Some of those guys are definitely impacting players and we miss them big time

Losing the Zimbabwe series was a bitter pill to swallow. We have not had any momentum since then. The moment we get our momentum back, everything will fall in line,”

It’s all about momentum. All what we need is to win one game and when that happens, I am sure we will turn things around. That will help us to overcome many things. All what we need to do is to win that one game to gain confidence.”

“It is very hard to keep losing like this. The whole team is down. The way we have lost, in particular, has been disappointing. We have simply not been able to compete. We have lost before too, but we have competed well,” Mathews added.

