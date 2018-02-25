We know what Jemimah Rodrigues is capable of doing for the Indian team: Harmanpreet Kaur

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 44 of just 34 balls in the final T20I at Newlands. (Source: CSA Twitter) Jemimah Rodrigues scored 44 of just 34 balls in the final T20I at Newlands. (Source: CSA Twitter)

India women’s cricket team ended their South African tour on a high after securing the T20I series by a margin of 3-1. The final T20I at Newlands on Saturday highlighted India’s T20 dominance as old guard Mithali Raj stepped up to guide her side to a much-needed win. Along with her young Jemimah Rodrigues showed maturity beyond her age and hit a fine knock of 44. The composure shown by the 17-year-old drew widespread applause in the cricketing fraternity as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur backed her to be the future of Indian cricket.

Explaining the decision to send Rogrigues at the top of the order, Kaur said, “”We just decided that if we lose an early wicket then we can send her (at No. 3). Basically, she is an opener but we have Smriti and Mithali and we can’t just tell them to sit and give her a chance.”

“That is the reason we decided that if we lose an early wicket we can send her and give her a chance to do well. In the last game when she came, she had a lot of pressure on her because we lost two early wickets but today was a good chance to promote her and we just gave her a chance and she executed very well,” said Kaur.

“She has done really well in the domestic level and that gave her confidence to do well in the international level. I know she is very young but we know what she is capable of doing for the Indian team. She is young and we do need young players in our team who can do better in international cricket,” the Indian skipper concluded by saying.

