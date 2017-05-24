We have to see if Umar Akmal’s fitness test taken in Pakistan had flaws: PCB

Umar Akmal proved himself fit during the Pakistan Cup in Rawalpindi in March. (Source: AP) Umar Akmal proved himself fit during the Pakistan Cup in Rawalpindi in March. (Source: AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board will reportedly carry out a proper inquiry into Umar Akmal’s fitness test fiasco.

PCB Chairman, Shaharyar Khan, admitted that the whole affair had caused embarrassment to the board and said, “We will be holding a full inquiry into the affair and to confirm what happened. We want to know how Umar was cleared fit to be sent to England where he failed two fitness tests.”

“It’s a matter of concern for us. We will investigate this matter to fix responsibility. We have to see if Umar really got unfit after reaching England or his test taken in Pakistan had flaws,” Khan said and added,” What can I say sometimes he fails fitness tests, sometimes he lands up at dance parties. He has made life difficult for himself.”

Umar had also been dropped for the tour to the West Indies two months back after failing fitness tests.

“There is a strong feeling that even if Umar was not 100 percent fit and with 10 days remaining before the first match instead of sending him back the team support staff which includes a trainer and physio should have worked on the fitness of Umar and got him ready for the tournament,” PTI quoted source saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd