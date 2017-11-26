India vs Sri Lanka: It was a good track, bowlers should have done more, says Rumesh Ratnayake

Sri Lankan bowlers struggled against Indian batsmen in the second Test in Nagpur. (Source: BCCI) Sri Lankan bowlers struggled against Indian batsmen in the second Test in Nagpur. (Source: BCCI)

After a day of solid batting display by India at Nagpur, Sri Lankan bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake is in a state of worry. The struggling bowling department at the visitors’ arsenal led the 53-year old to question the efforts put in by his bowlers. Speaking at a press conference, the former Sri Lankan bowler said, “I am not taking that as a huge compliment as a fast bowling coach. This is what we have. First and foremost we have to say that it was a good track and we should have put on more than what we have done. India showed that.”

Four Indian batsmen, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went on to score hundreds in the first innings with all the bowlers struggling against the batting line-up. For Ratnayake, the biggest worry is the side’s inability to take all the wickets in an innings. During the first Test in Kolkata, the bowlers had failed to clean up India’s batting line-up in the second innings in spite of a good bowling turf.

Speaking about his concerns, Ratnayake said, “We came quite close in the first Test and people then said that it was a green track. We took 17 wickets in Calcutta (Kolkata). I am not trying to say that we have the best bowlers but we have to do things in a way so that we get the best results. It is a concern.” The former Sri Lankan player added that that Nagpur wicket was a good track for bowlers. “I am not taking that as a huge compliment as a fast bowling coach. This is what we have. First and foremost we have to say that it was a good track and we should have put on more than what we have done. India showed that,” he said.

After India declared their innings with a solid 405 runs lead, Sri Lankan batsmen failed to capitalise against Indian bowlers and lost an early wicket. Sadeera Samarawickrama got clean bowled on the second ball by Ishant Sharma without getting a run on the board. Ratnayake criticised the batsman for his error in judgment and said, “I thought the decision to leave the ball was poor. He left the first ball and he perhaps thought the ball was going away. It was a bad judgement. The other two were trying to be positive. That is what we are trying to do. We are going to play in sessions. We will break sessions into portions and we will try to win that.”

Sri Lanka ended the day with 21/1 and are currently trailing behind 384 runs behind India.

