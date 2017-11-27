We have to be smarter, got to be careful of not doing anything stupid: Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss was left fuming surrounding the incident of Jonny Bairstow and Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft. (Source: Reuters) Trevor Bayliss was left fuming surrounding the incident of Jonny Bairstow and Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft. (Source: Reuters)

England’s dismal performance in the first Ashes Test has irked head coach Trevor Bayliss to no end. While Bayliss isn’t pleased about how his players have been handling life off the field, he was left fuming at how the incident of Jonny Bairstow and Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft snowballed into a huge controversy and also distracted his side.

“There is an agreement among themselves that they will be doing the right thing and looking after themselves,” cricket.com.au quoted Bayliss. “It’s a long tour, you can’t be cooped up in a hotel room for four months. It’s a case of being sensible and professional,” he added.

Speaking after the match at Brisbane, Bayliss said, “We can’t put ourselves in these situations however small they are. “They have only got themselves to blame. Any team will take any opportunity to get stuck in the opposition, make them feel uncomfortable wherever possible. If you put yourself in that situation you are fair game, we have to be careful we don’t do that in future.”

Commenting on a possible ban on consumption of alcohol the 54-year-old said, “There will probably be a tightening up of curfews. Players put curfews on themselves around matches, then it’s up to me to say we haven’t got a game for a few nights, you can head out but obviously not be stupid. That’s the disappointing thing, we make dumb decisions at different times.”

“We have to be smarter. Most people like going out at night and having a couple of quiet ones. You have got to be careful you don’t do anything stupid. If that means not having anything to drink then so be it,” the Australia born England coach said.

When asked if he thought the behaviour of England’s players would alter after this incident, Bayliss went on to predict, “That was what I thought after Bristol as well. They’d be extra dumb and stupid if it didn’t.”

