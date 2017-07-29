We have realised our potential after this ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a fifer against New Zealand in a do-or-die match. (Source: AP) Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a fifer against New Zealand in a do-or-die match. (Source: AP)

The Mithali Raj-led Indian women’s cricket team lost the final against England at Lord’s earlier this month but their performance in the tournament was commendable, and received praise from all quarters. They won the first four games and later thumped New Zealand to make a place in the semi-final stage. Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged a fifer in that particular game. In an interaction with bcci.tv, she expressed her feelings about playing her first World Cup.

“That was the most important match for us as well as for New Zealand. We did have pressure on us in that particular game. I thought I will not play in that particular game but when I got the chance, I had a vision of what I need to do and stick to my line and length,” she said.

“This has been my best performance. I just focused on performing well for my team. But Iw as extremely happy after scalping a fifer in that clash,” she added.

Talking about the final, Gayakwad added that it was like a dream come true for her. “Playing semi final and final is like a dream come true as this was my first World Cup. Frankly, I didn’t expect to play the semi or the finals but when I got the chance I tried to give my best,” she told.

Mentioning about the conditions in England, the spinner revealed that the English conditions were more suited for fast bowlers than the spinners. “The conditions there were more helpful for pacers and it didn’t really have much for the spinners.”

Dream come true

“Every cricketer dreams of playing at Lord’s and when I got a chance to play there, it was again something like a dream come true. Moreover, we have never witnessed so much crowd in a women’s game so that was more fascinating. We have gained a lot of experience from this World Cup and we can realise our potentials now,” she said about playing at the historic venue.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd